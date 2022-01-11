Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 51,141 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 755,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

