Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

NYSE LMT opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.