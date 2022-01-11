Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $4.63 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00.

