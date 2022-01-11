Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,751 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.