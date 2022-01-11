Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,550 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 296.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

