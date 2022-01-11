Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

