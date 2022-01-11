Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $356,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average is $224.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.