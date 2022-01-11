Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Altimmune accounts for 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.33% of Altimmune worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $15,412,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 56.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 515,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.43. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

