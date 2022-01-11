Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

