Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDS. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,274,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $537.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.