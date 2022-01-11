Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy.

EVVTY opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

