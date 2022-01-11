Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

