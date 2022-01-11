BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

BYSI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.86. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

