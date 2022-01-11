Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of -0.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

