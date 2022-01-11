BinaryX Price Hits $31.38 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $31.38 or 0.00073625 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $63.48 million and $25.36 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011268 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00503173 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

