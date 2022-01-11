Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $65,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $427.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.30. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.