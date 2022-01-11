Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 6,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 451.82 and a beta of 0.59.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
