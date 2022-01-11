Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSX. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. decreased their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.78. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($31.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,352 shares of company stock worth $631,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

