Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.55.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.