Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 125,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,211. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bioventus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 293,206 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

