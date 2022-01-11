Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

