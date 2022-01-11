Bitcoin Gold Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $628.56 million and $30.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.89 or 0.00084017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00331262 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00131489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

