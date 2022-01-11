BitCore Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $132,752.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.87 or 0.07572735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00308240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00867183 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00069477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.00457609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.33 or 0.00258040 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

