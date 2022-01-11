BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.98. Approximately 21,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,140,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

