BlackRock Inc. Has $3.81 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,145,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,806,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

