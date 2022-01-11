BlackRock Inc. Has $4.73 Billion Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $4,733,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

