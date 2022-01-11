BlackRock Inc. Purchases 376,865 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.43% of Welltower worth $3,632,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

WELL stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

