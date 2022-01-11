BlackRock Inc. Purchases 631,566 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $5,769,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.