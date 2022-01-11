BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,307,803 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,732,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.35% of Mondelez International worth $5,162,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,089,000 after acquiring an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

