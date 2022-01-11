BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,351,248 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $4,097,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Mizuho began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

