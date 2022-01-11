BlackRock Inc. Sells 47,166 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,343,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,903,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

