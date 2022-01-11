Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

