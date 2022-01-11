BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.

MHD opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

