BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

