BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $16.45.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
