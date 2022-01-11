Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $6.30 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $62,562.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00033803 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004885 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,347,343 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

