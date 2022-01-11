Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,031 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,058. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

