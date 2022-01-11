Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,921 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the quarter. Special Opportunities Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 3.26% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 45,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

