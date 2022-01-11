Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

