Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. 941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

