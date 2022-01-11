Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May comprises 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

BMAY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 1,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,666. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.