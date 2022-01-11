Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $1.464 dividend. This is a positive change from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

