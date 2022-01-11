Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

