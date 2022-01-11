BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP opened at €64.00 ($72.73) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.54.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.