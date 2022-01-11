Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 343,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,750. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 512,677 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 371,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.