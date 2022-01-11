BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $272,459.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.74 or 1.00067098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00090660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.82 or 0.00819826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,651 coins and its circulating supply is 894,863 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

