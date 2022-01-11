BOMB One Day Volume Tops $272,459.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $272,459.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.74 or 1.00067098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00090660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00033306 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.82 or 0.00819826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,651 coins and its circulating supply is 894,863 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

