Bonded Finance Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.32 million and $143,940.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

