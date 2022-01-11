BonFi (BNF) Market Capitalization Achieves $576,309.04

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $576,309.04 and $185,065.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005872 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

