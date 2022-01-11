Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,426.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,341.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,309.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

