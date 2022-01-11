BOOM Hits Market Cap of $2.81 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $60,287.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00062235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,122,091 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,358 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.